Missouri legislature approves eight-week abortion ban

Protesters demonstrate outside Missouri’s House chamber. Credit: AP

Missouri’s Republican-led House has passed legislation designed to survive court challenges, which would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. If enacted, the ban would be among the most restrictive in the US. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face five to 15 years in prison for violating the eight-week cutoff. Women who receive abortions would not be prosecuted.

Republican governor Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill. Abortion-rights supporters in the House chanted, “when you lie, people die” and “women’s rights are human rights” before being escorted from the chamber. Outside, they shouted “shame, shame, shame” after representatives voted 110-44 for the bill.

Several women dressed as characters from the The Handmaid’s Tale watched the debate silently. The Margaret Atwood book and subsequent TV series depicts a dystopian future where fertile women are forced to breed. The Missouri legislation comes days after Alabama’s governor signed a bill making performing an abortion a crime in nearly all cases. Supporters say the Alabama bill is meant to conflict with the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationally in hopes of sparking a court case that might prompt the current panel of more conservative justices to revisit abortion rights. Missouri Republicans are taking a different approach. Republican representative Nick Schroer said his legislation is “made to withstand judicial challenges and not cause them”. “While others are zeroing in on ways to overturn Roe v Wade and navigate the courts as quickly as possible, that is not our goal,” Mr Schroer said. “However, if and when that fight comes we will be fully ready. This legislation has one goal, and that goal is to save lives.” Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have also approved bans on abortion once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Some of those laws have already been challenged in court and similar restrictions in North Dakota and Iowa previously were struck down by judges.

Missouri senator Karla May, a Democrat, spoke against the bill. Credit: Sally Ince/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP