Ofgem ‘must set ambitious vision’ for vulnerable energy customers

Ofgem has been urged to set out how it will better support vulnerable energy customers who fall behind on their bills. Consumer group Citizens Advice said the regulator must detail an “ambitious vision” in its forthcoming vulnerability strategy, as it revealed almost half of those it helped with energy debt problems last year had long-term health conditions or disabilities. The service said it assisted 43,232 people with energy debt last year, a 12% increase compared with 2017.

Some 48% of those given help had long-term health conditions or disabilities. A report from the charity lists a number of common problems experienced by vulnerable customers once they have fallen behind on their bills, and said suppliers’ approach to debt collection is often seen as aggressive and could make people’s problems worse. It also found vulnerable customers are unlikely to engage with support unless it is “clearly framed as a way out of their problems”. The report includes the experience of one mother of a nine-year-old who has autism. She suspected her son may have turned the immersion heating on, resulting in a much larger than expected gas bill. While her supplier was understanding when she called, she later received a strongly-worded letter that did not acknowledge the phone conversation and left her feeling anxious.

Ofgem called for an end to aggressive debt collection practices Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA