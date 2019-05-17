‘Real chance’ for Scotland to remain in EU, says Nicola Sturgeon

There is now a “real chance” to keep Scotland in the EU, with the future of the country at stake ahead of the European elections, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister will speak in Glasgow on Friday to launch the SNP’s European manifesto and will indicate that a vote for the party would send a message to Prime Minister Theresa May to stop Brexit and to stop ignoring Scotland.

Voters will head to the ballot box on Thursday next week, after Article 50 was extended until October.

In her speech at the city’s Barras Art and Design, the First Minister is expected to say: “We have the opportunity to make Scotland’s voice heard. There is now a real chance to keep Scotland in the European Union.

“People in this city and across Scotland can send Theresa May a strong, resolute message – Stop Brexit. Stop ignoring Scotland.

“That message needs to be heard loud and clear in Downing Street and across Westminster. The way to send that message is to vote SNP.”