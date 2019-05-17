Archie was born at Portland Hospital in Westminster, royal baby's birth certificate confirms

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child Archie at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, her son’s birth certificate has confirmed. Up until now, Harry and Meghan had kept the location of his birth and details of their medical staff a secret. It had been reported Meghan was desperate for a home birth but her plans were dashed because Archie was overdue. Meghan, who gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex”, listed her occupation as “Princess of the United Kingdom” as Archie's birth was registered by her husband the Duke of Sussex on Friday.

Archie’s birth was registered by Harry on Friday. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Archie’s birth certificate dismissed speculation that Meghan, who married Harry a year ago on Sunday, had a home birth in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage – the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Estate. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the seventh in line to the throne and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, arrived at 5.26am on May 6, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Archie was shown to the world for the first time by his proud parents last week. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Harry announced to the world his wife had given birth to a boy and could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to-die-for”. The duke was at his wife’s side during the birth and he later confessed he had only had a few hours’ sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour. Archie is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries, and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

Archie has already spent time with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and both the Queen the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. Credit: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/PA

His birth came less than a year after Harry married American former actress Meghan in a glittering ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, became engaged following a whirlwind 16-month romance after going on a blind date in London. The protective parents want to ensure their son grows up away from the limelight.