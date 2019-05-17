Statue of Victoria Wood to be unveiled in Bury

A statue of much-loved comedian and actress Victoria Wood will be unveiled in her home town today.

The two-metre high sculpture depicts her performing with a typical on-stage pose, microphone in her right hand, apparently enjoying her audience’s reaction.

It will take pride of place in Library Gardens, off Silver Street, in Bury town centre – opposite Bury Library where Wood used to steal books since she was too chronically shy to ask a librarian how to join.