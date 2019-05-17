Taiwan becomes first Asian country to approve same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage supporters gather in Taiwan to celebrate the new ruling. Credit: AP

Taiwan has become the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage. The country voted on Friday to allow same sex couple full legal rights, including on taxes, insurance and child custody. The move has been hailed as a huge step forward for Taiwan's acceptance of gay and lesbian couples.

Leaders of today's ruling Democratic Progressive Party championed the acceptance of LGBT couples in the 1990s, promoting the country as open and tolerant. Dozens of people have taken to the streets around the country to celebrate the move.

Many carried rainbow-coloured placards reading “the vote cannot fail”. Religion, conservative values and politics has discouraged same-sex partnerships throughout much of Asia, although Thailand is said to be exploring the legalisation of same-sex civil partnerships.

"It's a breakthrough, I have to say so. I could not imagine that could happen in just a few years," said Shiau Hong-chi, professor of gender studies and communications management at Shih-Hsin University in Taiwan.

"Taiwan's action today should sound a clarion call, kicking off a larger movement across Asia to ensure equality for LGBT people and pro-active protection of their rights by governments throughout the region," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter. "No more excuses!"

Although claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan is a self-governing democracy with a vibrant civil society dedicated to promoting rights for sexual and ethnic minorities, women, the handicapped and others.

Ruled by the authoritarian Communist Party, China remains much more conservative and officials have repeatedly discouraged even the discussion of legalising same-sex marriage. Opponents in Taiwan raised fears of incest, insurance scams and children confused by having two mothers or two fathers. Both sides of the issue have held colorful street demonstrations and lobbied lawmakers.

