- ITV Report
Three charged after pregnant teen strangled and baby cut from womb
A Chicago woman has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting the baby from her womb.
Police say 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez had responded to an offer of free baby clothes posted on a parents group on Facebook prior to her death.
When she arrived at a house in Chicago, officers said, she was strangled with a cord and the baby cut from her body.
Police said Marlen's baby remained in grave condition and was not expected to survive.
“Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters at a news conference to announce murder charges against Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa.
Another a police spokesman described it as an “unspeakable act of violence”.
Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide.
The charges come three weeks after Ms Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a bin in the back yard of a home in the city’s Southwest Side, about four miles from her own home.
Ms Ochoa-Lopez’s family had been looking for her since her disappearance on April 23, organising search parties and holding news conferences as they pushed police for updates.
Her father, Arnulfo Ochoa, said relatives were grateful to have found her, and now they want justice. The family was also bracing for the baby’s death, while still hoping for a miracle.
“We plead to God that he gives us our child because that is a blessing that my wife left for us,” Mr Lopez told reporters through a Spanish interpreter outside the morgue where his wife’s body was taken.
The three suspects are scheduled to appear in court.