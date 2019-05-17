Three charged after pregnant teen strangled and baby cut from womb

Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak and Desiree Figueroa were charged after a pregnant teen was 'murdered and baby cut from womb’. Credit: Chicago Police Department/AP Images

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting the baby from her womb. Police say 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez had responded to an offer of free baby clothes posted on a parents group on Facebook prior to her death. When she arrived at a house in Chicago, officers said, she was strangled with a cord and the baby cut from her body. Police said Marlen's baby remained in grave condition and was not expected to survive.

Clarisa Figueroa has been charged with murder. Credit: AP Images/Chicago Police Department

“Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are,” Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters at a news conference to announce murder charges against Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa. Another a police spokesman described it as an “unspeakable act of violence”. Figueroa's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide.

Pregnant 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found dead with her unborn baby cut out of her womb. Credit: Chicago Police Department

The charges come three weeks after Ms Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a bin in the back yard of a home in the city’s Southwest Side, about four miles from her own home.

Yiovanni Lopez Credit: Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP

Ms Ochoa-Lopez’s family had been looking for her since her disappearance on April 23, organising search parties and holding news conferences as they pushed police for updates. Her father, Arnulfo Ochoa, said relatives were grateful to have found her, and now they want justice. The family was also bracing for the baby’s death, while still hoping for a miracle.

Arnulfo Ochoa, the father of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is comforted by family members. Credit: Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP