Tories urge voters to use Euro elections to send message to Nicola Sturgeon

Scottish Tories have urged voters to use next week’s European elections to tell Nicola Sturgeon that there should be “no more divisive referendums”.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik, the Tories’ lead candidate for the ballot on Thursday, said it gave Scots the chance to send a “clear message” to the First Minister on the issue.

The SNP leader has already declared her intention to hold a second Scottish independence referendum before the May 2021 Holyrood elections.

Baroness Mobarik said: “We can see clearly at this election that Nicola Sturgeon is trying once again to use Brexit to get the only thing she cares about – another referendum on independence.”

But she added: “But this election offers the chance to tell our parliamentarians in Westminster that they must come together and deliver Brexit – and to send a clear message to Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP – no more divisive referendums.”

Baroness Mobarik, an MEP since 2017, spoke out ahead of a visit to Peterhead fish market, where she will be joined on the campaign trail by Tory MP David Duguid.