UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy and mild with rain for some.

This Evening and Tonight:It will become increasingly cloudy and murky across Eastern England and Scotland with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing, and with some persistent rain affecting eastern Scotland later. Elsewhere it will be cloudy and mild with some patchy rain.

Saturday:Scotland remains generally cloudy with spells of rain, with misty low cloud persisting near eastern coasts. Elsewhere after a grey start, warm sunny spells will develop along with scattered showers.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Early cloud and mist may linger near eastern coasts Sunday and Monday, elsewhere warm sunny spells along with scattered showers, perhaps thundery at times. Drier in the south on Tuesday.