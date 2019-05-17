UK Weather Forecast: Cooler for many on Friday with some patchy rain.

Today:After early sunshine in the north and west, England and Wales will be cooler than recently, and rather cloudy with patchy rain. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be dry again with warm sunshine until cloud thickens in eastern Scotland later.

Tonight:Eastern England and Scotland will become cloudy and murky with persistent rain affecting eastern Scotland later. Elsewhere it will be cloudy and mild with patchy rain.

Saturday:Northern Scotland will stay cloudy and damp all day. Mist and murk may persist near eastern coasts. Elsewhere, warm sunshine will be interrupted by showers, some heavy.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Early cloud and mist may persist near eastern coasts but clear elsewhere, leading to warm sunny spells and showers, perhaps thundery at times, retreating to the east by Tuesday.