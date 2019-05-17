Woody Harrelson photograph used to catch doppelganger beer thief

Police used a photograph of Woody Harrelson to help them identify suspects. Credit: AP

It was only a few months ago a 'Ross from Friends' lookalike was seen carrying beers after allegedly stealing a wallet in Blackpool, but now another Hollywood star's doppelganger has been accused of stealing alcohol. Police in New York investigating another beer thief found there was an uncanny resemblance in the CCTV images between their suspect and Woody Harrelson. Investigators were initially at a loose end after the CCTV collected from the store was too poor quality to be run through police's facial recognition software.

New York Police Department issued a photograph of the suspect, who bared a resemblance to Woody Harrelson. Credit: NYPD

Police decided to run an image of the three-time Oscar winner Harrelson through their system in April 2017, which returned several matches and led to one arrest, a new report found. Georgetown University's centre on privacy and technology said the use of Harrelson's photo, as opposed to using a photo of the suspect, showed there were flaws in using such techniques to identify suspects.

Clare Garvie, one of the centre's researchers, said: "The stakes are too high in criminal investigations to rely on unreliable - or wrong - inputs." She added: "It is one thing for a company to build a face recognition system designed to help individuals find their celebrity doppelganger or painting lookalike for entertainment purposes.

Police issued a photograph of a suspect (left) who resembled Ross from Friends (right). Credit: PA