- ITV Report
Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked by flying drop-kick man at event in South Africa
New video shows actor Arnold Schwarzenegger being assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa.
The video posted across social media shows the 71-year-old standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back.
Schwarzenegger stumbles forward. The man is quickly grabbed by security.
The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders but then walking out ringed by security.
Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter that "Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot.
"I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."
Fans were quick to share the video across social media with many pointing out that the incident was "seriously embarrassing" for South Africa.
Schwarzenegger, star of The Terminator film franchise and former governor of California, was in South Africa attending the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event.
The attack happened at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg