Austrian leader calls for early election amid Ibiza video scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for an early election after his vice chancellor resigned on Saturday over a covertly shot video that showed him apparently promising government contracts to a purported Russian investor.

Mr Kurz said he would ask President Alexander Van der Bellen to set a date for a new election "as soon as possible".

Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned after two German publications, the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the weekly Der Spiegel, on Friday published extracts of a covert video purportedly showing him offering Austrian government contracts to a Russian woman who was allegedly interested in investing large amounts of money in Austria.

Mr Strache's far-right, anti-immigrant Freedom Party is the smaller partner in Austria's ruling government coalition with Mr Kurz's People's Party.

At a news conference late Saturday, Mr Kurz said talks with remaining officials from the Freedom Party showed they were not willing to make the changes he felt necessary to continue the current coalition.

Mr Kurz also said a possible coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats would derail the government's programme of limiting debt and taxes.