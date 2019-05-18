Church of Scotland holds annual meet

Senior Church of Scotland members will gather in Edinburgh today as the annual General Assembly gets under way. More than 700 ministers, deacons and elders will meet in the capital to make decisions on Kirk policy and governance. The week-long gathering will see the appointment of a new Moderator, Reverend Colin Sinclair, who succeeds the Rt Rev Susan Brown in the role.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to attend the opening day before addressing the General Assembly on Wednesday. Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar has been invited to discuss Islamophobia at the Church’s Heart & Soul festival in Princes Street Gardens on Sunday. Over the course of the week commissioners will debate and vote on proposals to create a 12-person trustee body to hold responsibility for the Church’s finances. They will also be asked to consider plans to reduce administration costs by 20 to 30% and merge four of the Church’s Councils into two.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.