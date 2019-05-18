City slickers sweep aside Watford in FA Cup final to seal domestic treble

Imperious Manchester City swept aside Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final, inflicting a 6-0 drubbing on the Hornets - and securing a domestic treble in the process.

Pep Guardiola's side had already won the Premier League and League Cup and no men's side had ever claimed all three domestic trophies in the same season.

A hat-trick from England star Raheem Sterling, plus goals from David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, saw Watford dismantled at Wembley.