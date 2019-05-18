- ITV Report
City slickers sweep aside Watford in FA Cup final to seal domestic treble
Imperious Manchester City swept aside Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final, inflicting a 6-0 drubbing on the Hornets - and securing a domestic treble in the process.
Pep Guardiola's side had already won the Premier League and League Cup and no men's side had ever claimed all three domestic trophies in the same season.
A hat-trick from England star Raheem Sterling, plus goals from David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, saw Watford dismantled at Wembley.
Some have argued that City's achievement is in fact a quadruple as they won the Community Shield right at the start of the season.
For Watford, it was a chastening experience as they looked to avenge their only other FA Cup final appearance way back in 1984, when they lost to Everton.
But, after some early promising signs, it was classy City who turned on the style, leaving Watford fans dreaming of what might have been.
Sterling told the BBC after the final whistle: "The boys did brilliant. My goals added to the win. It was brilliant from everyone.
"I grew up here and saw this stadium get built. It's a massive dream come true to win trophies here."