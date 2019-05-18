David Seed: How my deformity didn't stop me becoming a Calvin Klein model

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

David Seed grew up with a sunken chest - which quickly got him noticed by his peers at school.

"People every day were like: What is that?" he remembers.

The confident teen didn't let his natural deformity stop him and after surgery put himself forward for the school's modelling shows.

It was to prove the start of a career for David, who landed one of the industry's top shoots after an amusing mix-up on a superyacht.

Here, David tells ITV News what gave him the confidence to pose for the cameras and the response he got from sharing his story online.

He also gives the advice he would give to anyone else who is conscious of their body.