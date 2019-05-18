- ITV Report
Green-fingered Kate unveils her child-friendly garden design at Chelsea Flower Show
The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed a sneak peek of her ‘Back to Nature’ garden she designed for the RHS Chelsea Flower show, aiming to encourage more children to spend time outdoors.
The garden forms part of Kate's ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life.
She said: “In recent years, I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life.
"I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”
The Back To Nature Garden was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society.
Next week marks one year since the Duchess and The Royal Foundation established an expert steering group on early years, to advise her on what more needed to be done to better support all children in Britain.
The group recently concluded its work and Kate has written to thank them for their support and insight.
The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
In her letter to the members of the group, Kate wrote: “Through our work, you have reaffirmed my belief of just how timely it is to focus on what happens in the early years of life, and how pivotal a stage of life this is for a child’s future.”
Kate, along with husband William, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have put mental health for young people at the top of their agenda.
Kate was also keen to stress how important experiences in early years affects later life.
She added: “Understanding that our brain develops to 90% of its adult size within these first five years helps crystallise how our experiences in these earliest years are so impactful, and influences who we become as individuals.
"What happens in our early years is vital to our being able to engage positively in school, and in work and society, and ultimately, to how we bring up our own children.”
She said that it was "abundantly clear – universally" that all parents and carers, regardless of location, demographic or circumstance, "share the wish for their children to grow up happy, healthy, and equipped to be able to take every opportunity that comes their way".
Kate, mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, urged any parent or carer struggling with children to seek help.
“I can understand that people are nervous about asking for help for fear of judgement, and how that sense of isolation can quickly become overriding and debilitating for any new parent," she said.
"Recognising that the task of parenting is substantial, I have realised the importance of working to make it easier for parents to request support.
"Your work has helped me see more clearly where there are gaps in this support for parents and families.”
Writing about her long-term commitment to the issue, the Duchess said: “There are undoubtedly challenges in trying to bring about the transformation that will make positive change for generations to come, and help break the inter-generational cycle of disadvantage and trauma, yet I am inspired every day by the people I meet and am committed to supporting this endeavour… I hope my long-term commitment to working in the early years will help make a difference over a generational timescale.”