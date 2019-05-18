Green-fingered Kate unveils her child-friendly garden design at Chelsea Flower Show

The Duchess of Cambridge in her Chelsea Flower Show garden. Credit: Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed a sneak peek of her ‘Back to Nature’ garden she designed for the RHS Chelsea Flower show, aiming to encourage more children to spend time outdoors. The garden forms part of Kate's ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. She said: “In recent years, I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” The Back To Nature Garden was co-created alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White, and the Royal Horticultural Society.

The Duchess of Cambridge in the Adam White (left) and Andree Davies (right) co-designed 'Back to Nature' garden. Credit: Kensington Palace

Next week marks one year since the Duchess and The Royal Foundation established an expert steering group on early years, to advise her on what more needed to be done to better support all children in Britain. The group recently concluded its work and Kate has written to thank them for their support and insight. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role. In her letter to the members of the group, Kate wrote: “Through our work, you have reaffirmed my belief of just how timely it is to focus on what happens in the early years of life, and how pivotal a stage of life this is for a child’s future.” Kate, along with husband William, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have put mental health for young people at the top of their agenda.

Kate worked closely on the design of the garden. Credit: Kensington Palace

Kate was also keen to stress how important experiences in early years affects later life. She added: “Understanding that our brain develops to 90% of its adult size within these first five years helps crystallise how our experiences in these earliest years are so impactful, and influences who we become as individuals. "What happens in our early years is vital to our being able to engage positively in school, and in work and society, and ultimately, to how we bring up our own children.”

Kate believes children need to spend time outdoors. Credit: Kensington Palace