Kim Kardashian West 'names fourth child' with Kanye

Kim Kardashian-West at the Met Gala 2019 in New York. Credit: PA

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, musician Kanye West, appear to have named their new child Psalm.

The reality star posted a picture of the child, delivered via a surrogate, with the caption "Psalm West".

She added: "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

‪Psalm West ‬

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has three children with husband West - North, Saint and Chicago.

This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year.

Reality TV star Kardashian West shared the news of the birth on Twitter on Friday, writing: "He's here and he's perfect!"

In another post, she wrote: "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."