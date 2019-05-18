Australia's governing Liberal party close to shock election win

Vote counting is well underway in Sydney. Credit: AP

Australia's governing Liberal party is close to claiming a shock election ahead of the opposition Labor party. With nearly half the votes yet to be counted, it remains unclear whether current Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be able to form a majority government. The result comes after early exit polls suggested Labor might win the federal election. Early exit polls suggested the opposition Labor Party could win 82 seats in the 151-seat House of Representatives - which would see them early a majority government. The final result of the election remains unclear, but more than half of the votes have been counted.

Labor party supporters watch the tally count at the Federal Labor Reception in Melbourne. Credit: AP

Opinion polls had suggested the conservative Liberal Party-led coalition will lose its bid for a third three-year term and Scott Morrison will have had one of the shortest tenures as prime minister in the 118-year history of the Australian federation. There was so much public confidence of a Labor victory that Australian online bookmaker Sportsbet paid out 1.3 million Australian dollars ($900,000) to bettors who backed Labor two days before the election. Sportsbet said 70% of wagers had been placed on Labor at odds of $1.16. Tony Abbott, who became the first of the three conservative prime ministers in the 2013 election, conceded defeat in the Sydney seat he has held since 1994. "The good news is that there is every chance that the Liberal-National coalition has won this election," Abbott said. Polling suggests climate change was a major issue in the Sydney seat for voters, who elected an independent candidate, Zali Steggall. Senior Labor lawmaker Chris Bowen said his party may have suffered from what he conceded was an unusual strategy of pushing a detailed policy agenda through the election campaign. "This is very close. ... There are seats which we haven't won which I was hoping to," Bowen said. Mr Morrison is the conservatives’ third prime minister since they were first elected in 2013. He replaced Malcolm Turnbull in a leadership ballot of government colleagues in August. Mr Morrison began the day campaigning in the island state of Tasmania in seats he hopes his party will win from the centre-left Labor Party. He then flew 560 miles home to Sydney to campaign and vote. Opposition leader Bill Shorten said he was confident Labor would win, but Mr Morrison would not be drawn on a prediction.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Tonight the votes will be counted up and we’ll see what the outcome is. I make no assumptions about tonight,” Mr Morrison said after casting his vote. Outside the polling booth, he was approached by a demonstrator protesting over the proposed Adani coal mine that the government recently approved, but security intercepted her before she could reach the PM. Mr Shorten contained his campaigning to polling centres in his home city of Melbourne, where he voted on Saturday morning.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.