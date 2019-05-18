'McDonald’s ordered to stop selling milkshakes' near Nigel Farage rally

A McDonald's branch was ordered to stop selling milkshakes as Nigel Farage was holding a campaign rally nearby.

With hundreds of Brexit Party supporters and dozens of protesters arriving at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange for an EU elections rally, staff at the neighbouring McDonald’s were told to not serve people certain products.

It follows a spate of dairy-based incidents involving right-wing politicians.

Printed signs saying: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events” were displayed on the windows and inside the fast food restaurant.