Royal wedding: Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston tie the knot at Windsor Castle
Royal bride Lady Gabriella Windsor is to tie the knot with groom Thomas Kingston at a wedding ceremony in Windsor Castle.
Guests were ferried in vintage buses close to St George's Chapel and then walked down the hill to take their seats for the ceremony.
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews were among those arriving on Saturday morning and another famous face was Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.
The Queen is attend accompanied by other members of the Royal Family.
The society event is a parade of hats, dresses and men in morning suits as everyone waited for the ceremony to begin at noon, conducted by Dean of Windsor the Right Rev David Conner.
It is the third royal wedding in the 15th-century venue in less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.