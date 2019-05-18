Successful mental health project is extended to younger teens

Younger teens are to benefit from a pioneering mental health initiative which aims to help those in distress.

The Distress Brief Intervention (DBI) project was set up two years ago, and offers support to patients at GP practices or accident and emergency units.

It has helped almost 3,000 people since then, although it is currently only available to those aged 18 and over.

But from the summer the scheme – which is being trialled in Lanarkshire, the Borders, Inverness and Aberdeen – is being extended to teens aged 16 and 17.