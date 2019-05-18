UK Weather Forecast: Occasional rain in the north, drier but turning misty elsewhere.

This Evening and Tonight:

Occasional rain across Northern Ireland and Scotland will ease, but some heavy showery rain spreads across the Northern Isles later. Elsewhere any lingering showers will largely die away, and it will become misty, with some fog by North Sea coasts.

Sunday:

A misty start for many, with patchy rain in the far north and northwest. It'll remain misty near North Sea coasts but sunny spells develop elsewhere, triggering scattered heavy showers.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Each day early mist and fog will clear readily in most areas leaving warm sunshine and showers, some heavy in places. More general rain likely in the north on Wednesday.