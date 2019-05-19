- ITV Report
Mother of Saffie Rose Roussos to take on Great Manchester Run after learning how to walk again following terror attack
The mother of the youngest victim in the Manchester bombing is taking on the Great Manchester Run after learning to walk again.
Lisa Roussos was badly injured at the MEN Arena and left in a coma for six weeks – at the end of which she was told her eight-year-old daughter, Saffie-Rose, died in the terrorist attack.
Despite recovering from her physical injuries and sticking to a rehabilitation program, Ms Roussos and husband Andrew struggled with grief and could not work in their fish and chip shop.
Ms Roussos will be joined by 20 friends, family and medical staff on her walk through the course on Sunday, all to raise money for their charity to support victims of terrorism, 22MCR.
The family resolved to set up the charity in a bid to offer emotional help to others after such attacks.
“When we came out [of hospital] we had no home, no business, because obviously we lived above the business, basically we didn’t know what to do,” Mrs Roussos told ITV News.
“They were filtering through peanuts to us [the Manchester Fund], but without that there’d have been nothing, absolutely nothing.
“We lost the business, we lost the home, we lost Saffie and that was it - we wouldn’t have known what to do, we’d have had to rely on someone to take us in.
“Even one of the ICU [intensive care unit] nurses offered us a room in her house.”
Ms Roussos said it’s thanks to “the generosity of the public” that the family got help to get through “the most difficult of days”.
Ongoing support once discharged from the NHS is minimal, she added, whether that’s financial or for mental health.
The charity is named in honour of the 22 victims of the attack.
Mr Roussos told ITV News: “The Manchester fund really helped.
"It helped make us feel we aren’t alone and helped us financially to help us breathe.
“It’s important to have something set up for victims of terrorism because it happens all the time now.
“And when you find yourself in this position you do need that help and support in a lot of areas.”
The Great Manchester Run consists of either a half-marathon or a 10k and took place on Sunday morning.