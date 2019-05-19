Mother of Saffie Rose Roussos to take on Great Manchester Run after learning how to walk again following terror attack

The mother of the youngest victim in the Manchester bombing is taking on the Great Manchester Run after learning to walk again. Lisa Roussos was badly injured at the MEN Arena and left in a coma for six weeks – at the end of which she was told her eight-year-old daughter, Saffie-Rose, died in the terrorist attack. Despite recovering from her physical injuries and sticking to a rehabilitation program, Ms Roussos and husband Andrew struggled with grief and could not work in their fish and chip shop. Ms Roussos will be joined by 20 friends, family and medical staff on her walk through the course on Sunday, all to raise money for their charity to support victims of terrorism, 22MCR.

Lisa Roussos will be taking part in the Great Manchester Run after Saffie Rose (left) died in the MEN Arena attack. Credit: Family Handout

The family resolved to set up the charity in a bid to offer emotional help to others after such attacks. “When we came out [of hospital] we had no home, no business, because obviously we lived above the business, basically we didn’t know what to do,” Mrs Roussos told ITV News. “They were filtering through peanuts to us [the Manchester Fund], but without that there’d have been nothing, absolutely nothing. “We lost the business, we lost the home, we lost Saffie and that was it - we wouldn’t have known what to do, we’d have had to rely on someone to take us in. “Even one of the ICU [intensive care unit] nurses offered us a room in her house.”