Britons could be banned from travel to last Syrian rebel stronghold

British nationals could be banned from travelling to the last remaining rebel enclave in Syria under new counter-terror laws, Home Secretary Sajid Javid will warn.

In s speech to senior security figures on Monday, Mr Javid will say he is considering whether Britons should be prevented from seeking to enter Idlib in north-west Syria.

The prohibition could be extended to cover the north east of the country as well.

The move follows the passing earlier this year of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act which allows the Home Secretary to bar UK citizens from travelling to or remaining in specific designated areas in order to protect the public from terrorism.

Failure to comply can result in a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.