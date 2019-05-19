Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner says husband Joe Jonas saved her life

Games Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has credited her new husband Joe Jonas with saving her life, as she revealed she was “desperately unhappy” after growing up in the public eye. Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the hit television series, said she wishes she had not had to deal with fame and all that comes with it at such a young age. In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, she described how she was a “complete mess” before she started seeing a therapist.

She told the publication she was at her lowest ebb when she was 20 and met singer Jonas. She said: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was like ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself’. “That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life in a way.” The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month. The actress said she experienced issues around body image and food as a young girl, which prompted her to have therapy – something she said everyone should have access to.

The couple got married in May Credit: Ian West/PA