Prince Harry and Meghan release unseen photos to mark first wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan released a number of previously unseen photos to mark their first wedding anniversary. Credit: Instagram/@SussexRoyal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a series of previously unseen photos of their marriage to mark their first wedding anniversary. The photo montage was posted on Prince Harry and Meghan's Instagram page and shows behind the scenes images from their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple – who welcomed baby Archie earlier this month – have had a momentous 12 months since they wed at St George’s Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities and the public.

The social media post, which features 14 photos, some of which have never been seen before, is accompanied by the song This Little Light Of Mine which was sung as the couple left St George's Chapel following the ceremony. In a message alongside the montage, the couple said: “Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. "Each of you made this day even more meaningful.” The pictures feature a series of black and white images by Chris Allerton, including one that appears to be Harry thumbing a lift and another where Meghan is holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland. The famous picture of the couple sharing a kiss on the steps, by Press Association photographer Danny Lawson, is also among the snaps shared.

An image showing Harry and Meghan sharing a kiss after the wedding is one of the 14 in the montage. Credit: Instagram/@SussexRoyal

Earlier this month, and less than a year since the royal nuptials, a wedding attended by A-list stars like Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney and the British monarchy led by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Harry and Meghan's son Archie was born. Archie’s birth was registered on Friday, revealing the couple had their baby at London’s Portland Hospital, a private hospital favoured by celebrities wanting a money-no-object birthing experience. The baby, who is the seventh in line to the throne and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Philip, arrived at 5.26am on May 6, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the Royal family in centuries, and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population. The birth certificate also showed Meghan may have been born a commoner but is now a “Princess of the United Kingdom” as far as her occupation was concerned. When Harry announced to the world his wife had given birth to a boy he could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to die for”. The royal baby, who was not given a courtesy title, met his uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the first time on Tuesday, having already spent time with his royal great-grandparents, the Queen and Philip.

Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, holding hands was one of the images shared. Credit: Instagram/@SussexRoyal