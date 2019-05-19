How the European election voting systems work?

Unlike the first-past-the-post system used in general elections, the European contests use the D’Hondt system, a form of proportional representation.

How does the voting system work in England, Scotland and Wales?

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on May 23 to elect Members of the European Parliament.

Voters choose a single party and the number of elected candidates from each party’s list depends upon the proportion of votes cast.

In the first round of counting the party with the most votes wins a seat for the candidate at the top of its list.

In the next round, that party’s vote is divided by two, if it is still top it gains another seat, if not then whichever rival now has the most gets a seat.

At each subsequent round, the process repeats itself, with the original vote of the winning party in each round being divided by one plus their running total of MEPs, until all the seats for the region have been allocated.

How many MEPs will be elected?

A total of 73 MEPs represent the UK. England is split into nine regions: South East England has 10 MEPs, London and North West England each have eight, East of England and the West Midlands each have seven, Yorkshire and the Humber and South West England have six each, the East Midlands has five and North East England has three.

Scotland has six MEPs, Wales four and Northern Ireland three.