In Pictures: First year of marriage for Meghan and Harry

In the 12 months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in Windsor, they have had an eventful year.

The Duchess of Sussex went on her first solo engagement with the Queen, while as a couple the visited Dublin and then embarked on their first overseas tour, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The highlight of the year was the announcement in October that Meghan was pregnant, with the couple celebrating the birth of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor just 13 days before their wedding anniversary.