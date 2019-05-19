Cambridge children visit mum Kate's Chelsea Flower Show ahead of its opening

Kate wraps her arms around her youngest son, Prince Louis, at the Chelsea Flower Show Garden she has designed. Credit: Matt Porteous

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been pictured together, as they enjoy a playful visit to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show. The Duchess of Cambridge will unveil her woodland wilderness garden at the event in London this week. The garden aims to encourage children to spent more time outdoors and photographs taken at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Back to Nature Garden show Kate's three children playing in the outdoor space. A barefoot George and playful Charlotte are seen dangling their legs over a stream, while an excited Louis runs along a wooden path - the first moving picture of the youngest Cambridge since his christening in July. The royal children spent almost an hour playing in the garden - shown in candid shots taken on Sunday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte dangle their legs over the stream. Credit: Matt Porteous

One-year-old Louis enjoys the garden's swing seat. Credit: PA

Charlotte, dressed in a floral flock and one-year-old Louis can be seen trying out a swing seat and George can be seen adventurously clambering across the stream. The garden has been co-created by landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White and the RHS. Kate's garden aims to highlight the benefits the natural world brings to mental and physical well-being.

The Back to Nature Garden features a rustic den and a campfire. Credit: Matt Porteous

The Duchess said in an interview for the BBC: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental well-being, particularly for young children. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together." The space, which Kate hopes will inspire families "to get outside" and "enjoy nature", features a tree house, waterfall, rustic den and a campfire as well as tree stumps, stepping stones and a hollow log for children to play on. Prince William accompanied his wife and three children to the garden and showed his playful side by climbing into the tree house with his two eldest children.

A bare-footed Charlotte playing on the garden's swing seat. Credit: Matt Porteous

George, Charlotte and Louis contributed to their mother's creation by collecting leaves, moss and twigs over the past months which were then incorporated into the surroundings of the campfire - hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden's den. It is understood Kate, who wore a colourful patterned dress and wedges for the outing, wanted to show her children the finished project ahead of its opening, so they could see what she has been spending time working on. Kate has previously said she has "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child and is passing that passion on to her children. The duchess has been at the site almost every day in the five days leading up to the opening of the event and has been closely involved in the project from the very beginning.

Prince Louis taking tentative steps along a wooden path. Credit: Matt Porteous