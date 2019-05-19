- ITV Report
-
Manchester Airport grounds flights due to issue with fuel supply
Manchester Airport has grounded flights because of a power issue affecting the fuel supply.
Passengers have reported being stuck on the runway and at the airport for several hours, as almost 70 flights have been cancelled.
Other flights were hit by delays after the problems started on Sunday afternoon.
A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this.
"Please speak to your airline for specific flight information and updates."
One passenger reported being stuck on the tarmac for 90 minutes.
Ellis Davies wrote on Twitter: "Heads up on anyone is flying out of #ManchesterAirport this evening - no flights leaving atm as there’s no fuel! "They’ll only tell you once you’re ON THE PLANE. Been sat on the tarmac for 90 minutes."
An airport spokesman said there are 69 cancellations - 37 are arrivals and 32 are departures.
Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for flight information and updates.