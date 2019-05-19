Manchester Airport grounds flights due to issue with fuel supply

Manchester Airport has grounded flights because of a power issue affecting the fuel supply.

Passengers have reported being stuck on the runway and at the airport for several hours, as almost 70 flights have been cancelled.

Other flights were hit by delays after the problems started on Sunday afternoon.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport and we have engineers on-site working to fix this.

"Please speak to your airline for specific flight information and updates."