Prince Harry and Meghan's first wedding anniversary - a year in pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan have had a whirlwind first year of marriage to say the least as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. One year ago the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle after a stunning and emotional ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - surrounded by friends, family and the occasional A-lister celebrity. What followed was an incredibly busy year, in which the couple embarked on their first overseas royal tour and of course, most recently, welcomed their first child into the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor after the wedding. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel, a Gothic cathedral set within the Windsor Castle estate on May 19, 2018. The world watched on as the the duchess walked down the aisle dressed in a British designed gown, and accompanied by her soon-to-be father-in-law, Prince Charles. An estimated 11 million people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan’s star-studded wedding and their royal carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

The happy couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel on May 19. Credit: PA

Trooping the Colour parade Harry and Meghan attended their first Trooping the Colour parade in June and it marked the duchess' debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Meghan sported a glowing tan and it was rumoured the couple had jetted off on a secret honeymoon before the annual parade which marked the Queen's birthday.

Harry and Meghan attend their first Trooping the Colour parade as a married couple. Credit: PA

Meghan's first solo trip Just a few days after the parade, the Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen on her first solo trip. She received an unprecedented invitation to join the monarch on board The Royal Train to visit Cheshire. They were pictured sitting next to one another with broad smiles and giggling together, like a pair of best friends.

Meghan accompanied the Queen on her first solo trip to Cheshire. Credit: PA

Meghan launches cookbook The Duchess of Sussex threw herself into life as a royal after and in September she launched a cookbook, in partnership with the Hubb Community Kitchen. The kitchen helped prepare food and support the community in the aftermath of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. Meghan was joined by Harry and mum, Doria Ragland, for the launch event held at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan's mum, Doria, supported the duchess as she launched her cookbook. Credit: PA

Royal baby announcement Just as the royal couple touched down for their first overseas tour, they announced the news everyone had been waiting for - they were expecting their first child in the spring. Meghan was seen wearing a rather accommodating coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding a few days earlier and royal fans went into overdrive, suspecting she was pregnant. First royal tour What followed the baby news, was the rest of the royal tour, in which Meghan and Harry carried out 76 engagements across four countries in just 16 days, travelling to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Crowds gathered to wish the newlyweds congratulations on the happy news. A few stand out moments from the tour was the moment the heavens opened up as they arrived in Dubbo - a town which drought-ravaged for months and a touching moment a young royal fan went in to embrace both Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan on Bondi Beach during their first overseas tour. Credit: PA

Morocco visit Harry and Meghan went on a whistle-stop tour of Morocco in February, championing causes close to the couple's hearts. They met Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat, social entrepreneurs and a boarding school in the Atlas mountains.

The royal duo visited causes close to the heart in Morocco. Credit: PA

New Zealand House visit in aftermath of mosque attack In a more sombre visit for the couple, Harry and Meghan visited New Zealand House in London to pay respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque attack. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the building in March this year to sign a book of condolences and laying a bouquet of flowers.

Meghan and Harry paid their respects to the New Zealand terror victims. Credit: PA

Instagram launch In April the duke and duchess launched their own Instagram account - sussexroyal - which would be used for important announcements to share the work that drives them. Their account broke the record for reaching one million followers within hours of the launch - five hours and 45 minutes to be exact. The first post was accompanied by a gallery of photos of the royal duo on engagements around the world, including on trips in Australia and Fiji.

Archie's birth More recently the couple topped off their jam-packed year by welcoming their baby son into the world. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 to his besotted parents and welcomed to the world a few days later at a photocall at Windsor Castle. In a royal first his name was announced on the couple's Instagram account. Meghan described her baby son as having the "sweetest temperament" and Harry added "we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."