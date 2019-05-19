Rail firms ‘must have contingency plans’ for train timetable change after 2018 chaos

Train companies must have a “robust contingency plan” in case Sunday’s timetable change leads to a repeat of last year’s meltdown, public transport campaigners have warned.

Travellers are being urged to check departure times as rail firms across Britain activate their summer timetables to introduce 1,000 extra services per week.

It is one of two major timetable changes which take place each year.

The change last May led to weeks of disruption on large parts of the network, with the number of trains cancelled each day by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Northern reaching up to 470 and 310 respectively.

GTR was fined £5 million by the rail regulator over its poor communication during the fiasco.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) found that the company “failed to provide appropriate, accurate and timely information” to passengers for an eight-week period.