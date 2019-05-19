Tories at risk of being overtaken by ‘divisive and populist movement’, MPs say

The Conservative party faces the risk of being “overtaken by a divisive and populist movement” after being divided by Brexit, a group of Tory MPs have said.

The One Nation caucus of Conservative MPs – which includes Nicky Morgan, Sir Nicholas Soames and George Freeman – said Theresa May’s successor as Prime Minister needs to unite both Remainers and Leavers.

In a letter published on guardian.co.uk, the group said: “We have all seen the growing tide of extremism gripping the Republican party in America.

“We would be naive to think something similar couldn’t happen in this country. In many places, it already has.”