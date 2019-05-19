US billionaire stuns students by agreeing to pay off all loans

A billionaire technology investor has stunned graduates at a US college by announcing he will pay off all their student loans estimated at 40 million dollars (£31m). Robert F Smith made the announcement while addressing nearly 400 graduating students at the all-male historically black Moreton College in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm that invests in software, data and technology-driven companies.

Billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F.Smith addresses students Credit: Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” the investor and philanthropist told graduates in his morning address. “This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.” The announcement immediately drew stunned looks from faculty and students alike. Then the graduates broke into the biggest cheers of the morning. Morehouse said it is the single largest gift to the college.

Mr Smith, who received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony, had already announced a 1.5 million dollar (£1.2m) gift to the school. The pledge to eliminate student debt for the class of 2019 is estimated to be 40 million dollars. Mr Smith said he expected the recipients to “pay it forward” and said he hoped that “every class has the same opportunity going forward”. “Because we are enough to take care of our own community,” Mr Smith said. “We are enough to ensure that we have all the opportunities of the American dream. And we will show it to each other through our actions and through our words and through our deeds.” In the weeks before graduating from Morehouse on Sunday, 22-year-old finance major Aaron Mitchom drew up a spreadsheet to calculate how long it would take him to pay back his 200,000 dollars in student loans — 25 years at half his monthly salary, according to his calculations. In an instant, that number vanished. Mr Mitchom, sitting in the crowd, wept.

Graduates react after hearing billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F Smith say he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College in Atlanta Credit: Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP