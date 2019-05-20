Billy Monger wins first race since losing both legs in crash two years ago

Young racer Billy Monger has celebrated his first win since losing both his legs in a crash two years ago.

The 20-year-old, whose legs were amputated after the accident in Donnington Park in April 2017, overtook nearly the whole grid to win the Grand Prix de Pau on Sunday.

He took his first single-seater win with his Carlin team in the Euroformula Open race in France.

“Can't believe it, I didn't think 2 years on I'd be winning races!” Monger said on Twitter, adding he was "over the moon".

Monger, whose car is specially adapted, qualified in 11th place on slick tyres, but headed into the pits at the end of the warm-up lap to switch to wet-weather tyres.

And the gamble paid off as he cut through the field, taking the lead when Motopark drivers Julian Hanses and Liam Lawson clashed.