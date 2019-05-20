- ITV Report
Billy Monger wins first race since losing both legs in crash two years ago
Young racer Billy Monger has celebrated his first win since losing both his legs in a crash two years ago.
The 20-year-old, whose legs were amputated after the accident in Donnington Park in April 2017, overtook nearly the whole grid to win the Grand Prix de Pau on Sunday.
He took his first single-seater win with his Carlin team in the Euroformula Open race in France.
“Can't believe it, I didn't think 2 years on I'd be winning races!” Monger said on Twitter, adding he was "over the moon".
Monger, whose car is specially adapted, qualified in 11th place on slick tyres, but headed into the pits at the end of the warm-up lap to switch to wet-weather tyres.
And the gamble paid off as he cut through the field, taking the lead when Motopark drivers Julian Hanses and Liam Lawson clashed.
Billy Monger was racing in the Formula 4 championship on 16 April when he hit a stationary car.
The teenager was trapped in the wreckage for 90 minutes and has spent almost three weeks in hospital.
Billy, who turned 18 shortly after the crash, had said: "All the support just makes me more determined to get back in the car and get racing again. That's the goal."
His story has touched motor sport fans the world over, who raised more than £800,000 in his name after an online fundraising appeal.
Former Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button have also given their backing to the teenager known as Billy Whizz.