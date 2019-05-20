Chelsea Flower Show displays focus on health and power of nature

Gardens focusing on health, well-being and the power of nature, including an exhibit designed by the Duchess of Cambridge, feature at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show. The Royal Horticultural Society’s world famous flower show opens its doors again this week, with around 168,000 visitors expected to tour the 28 gardens, the great pavilion and shopping stands over the week. Members of the royal family and celebrities will get the first sight of the show on Monday before it opens to members of the public on Tuesday.

Visitors will be able to see show gardens and horticultural displays at the world famous flower show Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Exhibits include the RHS back-to-nature garden which has been co-designed by the duchess and landscape architects Davies White to highlight how being active in nature can positively affect people’s physical and mental health. Over the past few months the duchess and her co-designers have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden, which has a natural woodland feel, Kensington Palace said. Other gardens focusing on nature and a more sustainable future include Sarah Eberle’s “resilience garden” which marks 100 years of the Forestry Commission and looks ahead to the threats facing woods of the future – including climate change and pests and diseases. The Savills and David Harber Garden by Andrew Duff will showcase a host of sustainable features to celebrate the value of trees, plants and grass in urban spaces and show that city dwellers can do their bit for the environment. The garden features diverse trees, a water-purifying wetland area and a huge green wall. Ikea has teamed up with designer Tom Dixon for a “gardening will save the world” exhibit, championing sustainable food growth and consumption, while David Neale’s “silent pool gin garden” has a green roof using plant energy to create electricity as its focal point.

