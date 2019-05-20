'They left him alone like a dog': Father of Emiliano Sala revealed torment over footballer's treatment after £15m deal

The father of Emiliano Sala said the footballer was ''abandoned'' and left “like a dog” after his £15m transfer deal to Cardiff City.

Horacio Sala died in April but made his comments to BBC Wales in a documentary.

Mr Sala said all parties involved in the transfer – including clubs and agents – should have made more of an effort to look after the welfare of his son.

Argentinian Sala, 28, had just signed from French side Nantes and was making his way to the Welsh city when he disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu into the English Channel north of Guernsey on January 21.

His body was recovered more than ten days later following an extensive search.

Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.