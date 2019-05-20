Four million hours lost due to significantly delayed trains in 2018 – report

Rail passengers lost an estimated four million hours to significantly delayed trains in 2018, according to new analysis. The “staggering” level of delays – some 3.9 million hours – relate to 8.1 million passenger journeys, a report by consumer group Which? stated. A train is classed as being significantly late if it is delayed by at least 29 minutes.

Around 80 trains per day fell into this category last year, with a further 660 cancelled. It was the highest figure for cancellations since comparable records began in 2011. The research – based on analysis of Office of Rail and Road data – was published on the first working day since new train timetables were introduced. Passenger groups urged the industry to learn the lessons of May 2018, when new timetables led to chaos on large parts of the network. Reliability in 2018 was plagued by a number of problems in addition to the timetable changes, including extreme weather, strikes and signalling failures.

Transpennine Express and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) accounted for the highest cancellation rates as a proportion of their total services, at 10% and 7% respectively, out of 13 franchises analysed by Which?. Joint figures for London North Eastern Railway and its predecessor Virgin Trains East Coast show they had the highest rate of significantly delayed trains last year at 5%. Which? claimed the poor performance – coupled with its research that 36% of passengers do not claim delay compensation when they are eligible – demonstrates the need for payouts to be made automatically. The group’s head of campaigns Neena Bhati said: “Passengers have faced a torrid time on the trains since the beginning of last year where the rail industry has fundamentally failed on punctuality and reliability. “People then face a messy and complex compensation system which puts them off claiming when things go wrong. “A vital way the Government’s Rail Review and industry can start to restore faith is by introducing automatic compensation for delays and cancellations so that passengers don’t have to fight to get the money they are owed.”

