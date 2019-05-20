Google ‘blocks Huawei from using apps on phones’

Google has blocked Chinese communications company Huawei from using apps on its phones, it has been reported.

Huawei is one of a number of phone manufacturers who use the Google-developed Android operating systems on its phones and tablets.

The Verge has reported that Google has cut off Huawei’s licence – meaning it will no longer be able to use apps like Maps and Gmail and will not have access to security updates.

Existing customers will be able to update their phones and apps, but will not be able to update to a newer version of the Android operating system if one becomes available.