- ITV Report
-
Incredible video captures moment otter pulls off basketball slam dunk
Incredible video has captured the moment an otter pulled off an otterly-amazing trick with a basketball.
Clara, who lives at Audubon Nature Institute in Louisiana, pulled off the slam dunk last week.
Before completing the trick, she can be seen spinning in the water inside her enclosure with the ball between her legs.
Her keepers said it was the otter's way of celebrating the New Orleans Pelicans’ getting the first pick in the next set of National Basketball Association matches.
Playing with a ball is unlikely to be too much of a struggle for Clara, otters are well used to using tools to help them break into outer shells of fish for a meal.