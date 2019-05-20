Late-life weight change linked to development of dementia, researchers say

Older people who experience significant weight gain or loss may be at an increased risk of developing dementia, new research suggests.

A study, published in journal BMJ Open, found a link between late-life changes to Body Mass Index (BMI) and onset of the neurological condition.

The researchers, from South Korea, said the findings suggest the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle in old age.

Data from more than 67,000 people, aged between 60 and 79 years old, was analysed as part of the study.

BMI was measured in 2002 to 2003 and again between 2004 and 2005, while the incidence of dementia was monitored for an average of five years between 2008 and 2013.