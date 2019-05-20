Lord Heseltine has Tory whip suspended after saying he will vote Lib Dem

The grandee, a lifelong pro-European, said he would “experiment” with voting Lib Dem because of the Government’s Brexit policy.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine has had the Conservative whip suspended after saying he would vote for the Liberal Democrats in Thursday’s European election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A Conservative spokesman said: “Lord Heseltine has given more than half a century of service to the Conservative Party and his long-standing and sincerely held views on Europe are well understood.

“But, with his long experience, he will know that publicly endorsing the candidates of an another party is not compatible with taking the Conservative whip in Parliament.

“As a result, the Chief Whip in the House of Lords has informed Lord Heseltine that he will have the Conservative whip suspended.

“This will be reviewed if he is willing to support Conservative candidates at future elections.”

The peer used a Sunday Times article to explain his decision to vote Lib Dem in the European contest.

“I cannot, with a clear conscience, vote for my party when it is myopically focused on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government,” he said.