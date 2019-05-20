Nigel Farage hit by milkshake during campaign walkabout

Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Mr Farage was led away by security as the thrower was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs. Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake. He said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Mr Farage became the latest politician to be targeted Credit: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Mr Farage. He explained: “It’s a right of protest against people like him. “The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.” The politician had just given a short speech at the city’s Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.