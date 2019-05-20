Now it's a rogue water bottle! Fans spot new gaffe in Game of Thrones finale

Video report by ITV News Reporter Helen Keenan

Just two weeks after a rogue coffee cup was spied in Game of Thrones, eagle-eyed viewers last night spotted another gaffe in the finale. This time, it was the turn of a plastic bottle to make an appearance. Alert fans spotted the item during a tense diplomatic scene and saw it tucked away behind the boot of character Samwell Tarly. The final episode of the show which has spanned eight series was watched by millions of die-hard fans in the UK who braved the 2am start.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

ITV News spoke to Brenock O'Connor who played Olly in the show between 2014 and 2016. His character was introduced originally as a one episode character, but was later kept on to provide more backstory. He said: ''Game of Thrones is easily the best thing I've done. ''And possibly the best thing I ever will do. I peaked at 13.''

Actor Brenock O'Connor played Olly in the show between 2014 and 2016. Credit: ITV News

According to show bosses, 43 million people worldwide have watched each episode of season 8. The series first aired in 2011 with much of the filming in Belfast and Northern Ireland. It's remained the HBO series' base throughout the run. The finale has so far provoked a mixed reaction but those who spoke to ITV News during early hours screenings in Clapham, London, and Belfast, said they thought it was ''incredible'' and ''amazing''. Another said: "It's over but it'll live on forever and it's the biggest TV show in the world and people will remember it.''

Fans of the show watched the final episode at a special screening in Belfast. Credit: ITV News