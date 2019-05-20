- ITV Report
Now it's a rogue water bottle! Fans spot new gaffe in Game of Thrones finale
- Video report by ITV News Reporter Helen Keenan
Just two weeks after a rogue coffee cup was spied in Game of Thrones, eagle-eyed viewers last night spotted another gaffe in the finale.
This time, it was the turn of a plastic bottle to make an appearance.
Alert fans spotted the item during a tense diplomatic scene and saw it tucked away behind the boot of character Samwell Tarly.
The final episode of the show which has spanned eight series was watched by millions of die-hard fans in the UK who braved the 2am start.
ITV News spoke to Brenock O'Connor who played Olly in the show between 2014 and 2016.
His character was introduced originally as a one episode character, but was later kept on to provide more backstory.
He said: ''Game of Thrones is easily the best thing I've done.
''And possibly the best thing I ever will do. I peaked at 13.''
According to show bosses, 43 million people worldwide have watched each episode of season 8.
The series first aired in 2011 with much of the filming in Belfast and Northern Ireland. It's remained the HBO series' base throughout the run.
The finale has so far provoked a mixed reaction but those who spoke to ITV News during early hours screenings in Clapham, London, and Belfast, said they thought it was ''incredible'' and ''amazing''.
Another said: "It's over but it'll live on forever and it's the biggest TV show in the world and people will remember it.''
The water bottle cameo comes just two weeks on from the takeaway coffee cup which was perched next to Daenerys Targaryen during a banqueting feast at Winterfell in episode four of the final season.
That error prompted a deluge of memes on social media, as well as a mock apology from the show’s broadcaster HBO, that said in a statement: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
HBO eventually edited out the coffee cup for later broadcasts and streaming versions of the episode. It is unknown whether they will do the same for this latest mistake.