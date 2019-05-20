Queen to help Sainsbury’s celebrate 150th birthday with special cake

The Queen will celebrate a milestone for one of Britain’s best-known brands with a sweet treat made by the baker who created Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake. Claire Ptak, who was behind the culinary centrepiece for the wedding day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has produced a special edition cake to mark Sainsbury’s 150th anniversary. The Queen will visit a replica of one of the original Sainsbury’s stores in London’s Covent Garden on Wednesday to mark the supermarket’s birthday, and cut into a specially-created citrus and blossom cake.

Claire Ptak has created a special citrus and blossom cake to mark Sainsbury’s 150th anniversary Credit: Mikael Buck/Sainsbury’s/PA

At the store, the Queen will meet Sainsbury’s employees and be given an insight into the supermarket’s history, from the contribution to the development of rationing to the introduction of self-service shopping in the 1950s. The first store in the capital’s Drury Lane sold just three items – butter, milk and eggs. American Ms Ptak, who owns the Violet cafe and bakery in east London, said: “It is yet another great honour to be chosen to make such an important cake for an iconic British brand.

Ms Ptak made a layered lemon and elderflower cake for Harry and Meghan’s wedding Credit: Hannah McKay/PA