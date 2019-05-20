Royal Mail to roll out parcel postboxes in first major change in 160 years

The Royal Mail is launching the UK’s first parcel postboxes in several cities, with a country-wide roll out expected in the summer.

The move follows a successful trial and marks the first major change in the use of postboxes in 160 years.

Parcel postboxes mean small businesses and other sellers can post pre-paid parcels in the same way they post letters.

They will also allow customers to post some barcoded returns parcels back at any time, rather than having to head to the Post Office first.