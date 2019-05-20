Three handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin’s home

Three handwritten wills have been found in the home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the Queen of Soul, including one that was discovered under cushions in the living room, a lawyer said.

The latest is dated March 2014 and appears to give the famous singer’s assets to family members.

Some writing is hard to decipher and the four pages have words scratched out and phrases in the margins.

Franklin was 76 when she died last August of pancreatic cancer.

Lawyers and family members said at the time that she had no will, but three handwritten versions were discovered earlier this month at the home in suburban Detroit.

Two from 2010 were found in a locked cabinet after a key was found.