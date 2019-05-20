Google has barred Huawei from accessing its Android operating system - what does it mean for users? Credit: PA

Google has barred Huawei, the world's second biggest smartphone maker, from accessing parts of its Android operating system. New designs of Huawei smartphones are set to lose access to some Google apps. The move comes after Donald Trump's administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence. Here is a closer look at how the decision could affect Huawei phone users. – What has Google done?

Google is complying with an executive order from the US president Donald Trump. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The tech giant has confirmed its compliance with an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump last week, which greatly restricted the ability of companies deemed “foreign adversaries” to access US technology without government approval. As a result, Google has restricted Huawei’s access to its Android operating system, the widely used mobile software that powers Huawei phones and tablets, as well those made by Samsung and a host of other firms. – How will it affect current Huawei phone users?

Existing Huawei smartphones should still function normally. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Both Google and Huawei have said they will continue to support existing Huawei devices – as well as those of sub-brand Honor. That means current Huawei smartphones should continue to function normally and users should be able to update their apps and other parts of Google’s Play Services. – What about the company’s future devices?

Apps such as YouTube and Google Maps may not be available on future Huawei devices. Credit: YouTube/PA

When Google launches the next version of Android later this year, it is unlikely to be available on Huawei devices. New phones from the Chinese manufacturer may also no longer include apps such as YouTube and Google Maps, and will not receive important security updates. Instead, the company could use the basic version of Android available through its open source licence – similar to how it works in China, where Google is banned – or it could choose to build its own operating system and run its devices on that. – Will other Huawei products be affected?

The Google decision calls into question Huawei’s use of Windows 10, which is made by US company Microsoft. Credit: John Stillwell/PA

It is unclear at the moment but Huawei’s well-regarded range of laptops run on Microsoft’s Windows 10 – another operating system which originates in the US. There has been no comment from either Huawei or Microsoft on when or if any restrictions will apply. – How likely is a Huawei own-brand operating system?

Apple already uses its own operating system. Credit: Lauren Hurley/PA

Huawei confirmed earlier this year it has been working on such a piece of software for some time in preparation for potential bans or restrictions placed upon it. Some reports suggest the company has been developing it for over five years and could have it ready to roll as a “plan B”. The company already uses a version of Android in China that does not include Google services and so could base its software on that. Huawei would not be the first company to use its own operating system – most notably Apple’s devices run on the company’s own-developed iOS software. – Why is Huawei so controversial?

Huawei is awaiting approval to use the UK’s 5G networks. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA