Austrian F1 champion Niki Lauda dies aged 70

Three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda has died at the age of 70. The former racing driver “passed away peacefully”, his family said on Monday in a statement reported by the Austria Press Agency. Tributes poured in for the Austrian, who was called a “legend” by British racing driver Jenson Button. He tweeted: “A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki.”

Lauda was also mourned by the McLaren Formula One team, who wrote: “All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. “Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history.”

